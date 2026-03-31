Tiny Away Escape says closure of Lazarus Island cabins due to ‘fixed end date’ of agreement
According to the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), its activation of the Southern Islands was "conceived as a short-term proof-of-concept of three years" to test the demand for eco-tourism activities.
After announcing on Mar 27 that its Lazarus Island tiny homes would close early next year, Tiny Away Escape has clarified that the decision was due to the scheduled end of its concession agreement with the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).
On Monday (Mar 30), Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island shared an Instagram post stating that the reason for the closure was not "because things didn't work out". Rather, the site has been "one of [their] most loved escapes".
“Our concession agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation has always had a fixed end date, and that date is approaching,” wrote Tiny Away Escape.
“We are leaving on our own terms. When the next opportunity comes, we'll come back in with another bang and with an even bigger heart to host everyone once again."
Bookings for Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island remain open until Jan 31, 2027. Rates listed on the website start from S$284 a night.
In response to queries from CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson from SDC said that its activation of the Southern Islands was "conceived as a short-term proof-of-concept of three years" to test the demand for eco-tourism activities and the viability of such business offerings.
The spokesperson added that the Southern Islands’ proof-of-concept will conclude on Mar 30 next year.
"We are encouraged by the public’s interest and demand of the offerings, which provided valuable insights as part of our considerations for future activations.
"Operators have been informed early to allow for sufficient time for planning their next steps. During this period, SDC will continue to work closely with operators to support a smooth reinstatement and transition."
The tiny house staycation concept launched in May 2023 with five compact cabins billed as Singapore’s first overnight accommodation on Lazarus Island, which is largely an undeveloped southern island known for its beaches.
Operated by local ecotourism start-up Big Tiny, the pet-friendly cabins measure about 150 to 170 sq ft – roughly half the size of a standard hotel room – but come equipped with air-conditioning, kitchenettes and en-suite bathrooms. The cabins also feature eco-friendly touches such as solar-powered energy, sustainable building materials and biodegradable bath products.
Tiny Away Escape said in their Mar 30 post that the concept will continue in other parts of the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Europe.