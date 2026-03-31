Tiny Away Escape says closure of Lazarus Island cabins due to ‘fixed end date’ of agreement

“Our concession agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation has always had a fixed end date, and that date is approaching,” wrote Tiny Away Escape.

“We are leaving on our own terms. When the next opportunity comes, we'll come back in with another bang and with an even bigger heart to host everyone once again."

Bookings for Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island remain open until Jan 31, 2027. Rates listed on the website start from S$284 a night.

In response to queries from CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson from SDC said that its activation of the Southern Islands was "conceived as a short-term proof-of-concept of three years" to test the demand for eco-tourism activities and the viability of such business offerings.