Minty relief or potential irritant? We tried cooling sanitary pads and asked dermatologists to weigh in

When you’re located just a little north of the equator, it’s a given that you’ll be hot, sticky and bothered most of the time – especially when you’re having a gushing Red Sea situation down there. So, it’s understandable that you might be curious about the cooling sanitary napkins or pads that you see on supermarket shelves.

Pads have come a long way from their very primitive forms such as rags and sand-filled pouches. After giving them wings, slimming them down and infusing them with mint extracts, they are also literally cool, refreshing and minty these days. Or as per the manufacturers' claims.

Now, “cool” and “refreshing”, I can get behind. I can’t imagine many women not wanting to feel that way while sweating over their bowls of sliced fish soup at the hawker centre. Or the need to dispel that muggy feeling when you have a heavy-duty pad stuffed down skintight leggings in Pilates class. Who doesn’t want to feel cool and fresh all over? But minty? I got a pack of 14 pads to try.

Lest you think it was like dabbing Axe Brand oil to your lady parts, it was nowhere near that intensity. Thank goodness. It wasn’t unpleasant but it was confusing.