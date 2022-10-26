Does your eczema make exercising uncomfortable? How to deal with the heat and sweat to avoid flare-ups

You might think of sweat as a natural coolant and moisturiser for skin – and not a bad thing at all for those with eczema, which causes skin to become dry, itchy and red. But sufferers will have you know that they’d rather stay sweat-free, thank you very much.

This is because after the sweat evaporates, the salty residue left behind can irritate skin, leading to itching and inflammation, explained Dr Yeo Koon Wee Benson, a consultant with National Skin Centre (NSC).

Interestingly, research has also discovered that those with atopic dermatitis – the most common type of eczema – produce sweat that has less natural moisturising and antimicrobial properties. This may mean they are likely to develop drier skin after sweating and a higher likelihood of skin infections.

And that is, if you do sweat. According to studies, patients with atopic dermatitis tend to sweat less than those without the chronic skin issue; with less sweating, the affected skin retains heat, becomes dry, and is more prone to itching and infection.