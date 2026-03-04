Elvin Ng’s eye surgery: Retinal detachment, myopia and the warning signs you should not ignore

Ng was scheduled for an emergency eye operation on the very same day, and a gas bubble was inserted into his affected right eye to save his vision.

If you thought the treatment was unusual, wait till you read about his home-rest instructions – he had to lie face down for two weeks and could only take hourly breaks to clean his eye and take medication. “Even when I sleep, I can’t be on my back and need to face down,” he told 8 Days.

Just what is retinal detachment and can it happen to you if you have myopia? Would you also experience seeing “shadows” like Ng did if it happens to you? Find out from the experts.

WHY DOES MYOPIA LEAD TO RETINAL DETACHMENT?

The retina is a thin, light-sensitive layer of tissue found at the back of the eyeball, explained Associate Professor Andrew Tsai from Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC). It functions like a camera film by converting light into nerve signals, which the brain processes as the images you see.

Those with myopia have stretched eyeballs or what the eye experts call an increase in axial length. Over time and especially with severe or high myopia of over -6.00 diopters or 600 degrees, the stretching can cause small, painless tears or holes in the retina.

Then, if the naturally occurring gel in the eyeball (aka the vitreous humour) gets behind these openings, the gel can push the retina away from the back of the eye. This form of retinal detachment, regarded as rhegmatogenous retinal detachment, is the most commonly seen in patients, said Assoc Prof Tsai.