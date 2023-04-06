How this unusual exercise while sitting down can help lower your blood sugar and fat levels

Here’s an exercise that many sedentary individuals and office workers could get behind: Soleus push-ups. No, it isn’t an extreme or even a levelled-up version of the push-up; it doesn’t even involve the same muscles.

Instead, much like how some of us like to jerk our legs up and down when seated, this exercise involves starting with your foot flat on the floor, then raising your heel off the ground to its highest points and letting it fall back down. Think of it as doing a tiptoeing exercise while sitting down.

The key takeaway is that the action, when done correctly, activates the soleus muscle and boosts oxidative metabolism during which blood sugar is utilised at “high levels for hours, not just minutes”, said its creator Marc Hamilton, a professor of Health and Human Performance at the University of Houston, USA.

Not only that, keeping the soleus muscle metabolism humming is also effective at doubling the normal rate of fat burning between meals, he said.

In his study published in iScience in 2022, test subjects were given a glucose drink each before performing soleus push-ups in a controlled setting for 270 minutes spread out over the day. That’s 4.5 hours of leg shaking if you’re counting. The results: There was a 52 per cent improvement in blood glucose fluctuations and 60 per cent less insulin requirement that lasted over three hours.