Can your ‘stylo’ sunglasses really protect the eyes from harmful UV rays? Here's how to choose the right ones

Given our equatorial location, where we’re surrounded by intense UV rays all year round, it seems counterintuitive that not many of us step out of the building with sunglasses on. Instead, we’d rather squint, shield our eyes with our hands or open up an umbrella (UV rays can still be reflected off the pavement and into your eyes) while waiting to cross the road under the hot sun.

But what’s the big deal, you ask? You don’t see any problem putting up with the temporary glare of the sun’s rays (it’s not like you’re working outdoors). Yes, you won’t go blind – at least not immediately – but you are damaging your eyes.

For one, UV exposure destroys the surface tissues of your eyes such as the conjunctiva, cornea or lens, said Dr Chen Jianping, a consultant with Ng Teng Fong General Hospital’s Department of Ophthalmology.

And it’s not just the sun. Any acute, intense light exposure, such as staring at arc welding and solar eclipses, can lead to photokeratitis, which can be described as corneal sunburn. “It’s when the corneal epithelium is damaged and sloughs off,” said Dr Chen.