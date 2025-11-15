Commentary: Many women are familiar with the fear on Ariana Grande's face when that man rushed at her

"IMAGINE HOW TERRIFYING THAT IS"

Of all the reactions that followed the incident, one TikTok user best described how it appeared Grande felt.

"Imagine how terrifying that is: For a man you don't know to come running full force at you and you don't know what their intentions are," they wrote.

Wen, an Australian content creator who calls himself a “troll most hated”, has a history of similar stunts. He's invaded concerts by Katy Perry and The Weeknd, filming his glee after shocking them with his sudden appearances on stage.

So he is no stranger to rage-baiting exploits. But his unpredictable behaviour evokes a particular kind of fear many women become acquainted with at some point in life – never by choice and always without warning.

It’s a fear that lives deep in the body, waiting to surface when a safety we've never questioned suddenly feels uncertain.

There is no telling what the first trigger will be. Maybe your boyfriend grips your hand a little too tightly during a fight. Maybe the male taxi driver sounds a little too curious about where you’re headed. Maybe a man on an empty train stands just a little too close.

What you do know is that something shifts in that instant. You see your vulnerability too clearly, and your sense of safety fractures into what once was and what now is.

The average woman may never face Wen's erratic antics or endure Grande’s extreme experience, but the underlying fear that a man could physically overpower and hurt us is universal.

It brings to mind that familiar saying: “Men are afraid women will laugh at them. Women are afraid men will kill them.”

After clips of the incident went viral, many asked how this could happen in Singapore – a country renowned for its safety. If you’re equally confused, count yourself lucky.

Because for many women, the answer is obvious: It happened because anything can happen, at any time.