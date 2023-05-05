Midlife beauty queens: Meet the women in their late 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond who join beauty pageants

Evone Lim is a chartered accountant with seven degrees, including three master’s degrees. Sheryl Koh is a homecare nurse and single mum. Betty Yu is a beautician who has been supporting her family since her husband became paralysed after a tragic car accident. Serene Mok is a fitness coach and a Spartan enthusiast. Julie Chan is a funeral services director and grandmother.

What do these women have in common? They are all beauty queens.

Aged between 41 and 61, they have taken part in contests such as Mrs Singapore Pageant and Mrs Singapore Chinatown, organised by pageant organiser ERM Singapore for married, divorced or widowed women. These contests include a Classic category for women up to 65 years old.

Among the stereotypes of beauty queens, one common assumption is that women join such contests to break into the entertainment industry. Another is that women take part in these contests because they are materialistic or superficial, said Chan, 61, who was first runner-up of Classic Mrs Singapore Chinatown 2022.