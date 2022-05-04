‘All my 4 kids were born through rapid labour, including 1 at home and another in the car’

The year was 2013. It was a Sunday, the weekend of the Formula One Night Race. I remember my husband (actor Fir Rahman) had been at a shoot earlier in the day. I’d told him I was craving durian snowskin mooncake, so he brought some home for me.

That night, we slept on a mattress in one of the bedrooms at the three-room Toa Payoh flat we shared with my late father-in-law. I got up some time before dawn, needing to urinate.

I didn’t think much of it – I was into my 36th week of pregnancy and it’s a fairly normal occurrence for that stage. I also felt the urge to do a number two but nothing happened. I went back to sleep.

Shortly after, Fir and I both woke up. I think he thought the mattress was wet. I needed to go to the bathroom again. And again, nothing came out.

Groggy, we both went back to sleep. It didn’t last long.

Minutes later, I felt a discomfort like nothing I’d felt before. I got up, went on all fours and started swaying about – a pain-relieving method I’d learned in a prenatal yoga class.

But then the pain escalated, expanding across my entire midsection and back, and I began to scream. I wasn’t savvy enough at the time to use a contraction timer app but I remember the pain came in waves.