At ‘rock bottom’, these women found boudoir photography – and themselves

To allow such an experience to take place, safety measures have to be taken.

For example, the client and photographer will both sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) stating that their photos will not be published or otherwise shared without their consent. Shoots are also conducted where the client feels most comfortable, whether it’s in their own home or in a hotel room that both parties agree to book.

During the shoot, the client and the photographer will typically be the only people present.

“My clients usually come alone, but they have the option of bringing their partner or a friend. Otherwise, they can request for my makeup artist to stay in the same room during the shoot,” said Andrew Lim, founder of photography firm Drewperspectives.

These are quite typical of most photo shoots, but boudoir photographers take it a step further.

Apart from the NDA, which also states that all client information will be kept private, Lim said he gives clients “full control of the camera”.

“After every set of photos is taken, the client can go through the photos and delete whatever they’re not comfortable with on the spot,” he said, adding that extra measures such as this give clients “greater peace of mind so they can fully focus on the shoot and enjoy the process”.

Like Cliffe, Lim takes the time to get to know his clients. Before meeting face to face, he encourages clients to communicate with him via text messaging. During this phase, it feels more “anonymous” and so clients are “more open with what they want”, he said.

“People get more shy when meeting face to face so it’s my job to get them as comfortable as possible. Before the shoot begins, I’ll play their favourite music playlist and have a nice conversation with them to try and connect with them on a deeper level.

“I’ll ask who it is they’re doing the shoot for and why they’ve decided to do the shoot. It could be because they want to overcome an insecurity, mark an important milestone or explore a more sensual side to themselves.

“Their answers would help me a lot, not just in knowing how to shoot them but in the words that I use with them. Boudoir photography is intimate – it’s meant to empower at a time when clients are vulnerable. It’s extremely important to be sensitive to every small detail and to know how to treat each client right,” said Lim.

Cliffe echoed this sentiment, saying that some of her clients come to her to heal from a previous negative experience in the photo studio.

“I appreciate them sharing their stories and the opportunity to then photograph them because it helps them heal.

“The goal of boudoir photography is to empower and not to destroy.”