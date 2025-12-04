Do you really need to wear a bra all the time – and how does it affect your health if you don't?

When it comes to bras, it’s not uncommon to ponder whether to wear one or not. While bras provide breasts with support and a well-fitted one can give you a confidence boost – plus sexy cleavage when you want to show it off – they can also be a pain, literally.

Picture wired bras poking into the skin or ill-fitting ones that give your breasts an unnatural shape.

But before we consider the pros and cons of wearing a bra, we first need to understand a little more about breasts.

Dr Sabrina Ngaserin, general surgeon (breast) at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, explained that breast tissue is made up of glandular components (for milk production), fibrous connective tissue (which provides internal support), fat and milk ducts.

These are held in place by the skin envelope and Cooper’s ligaments – fibrous bands that anchor breast tissue to the chest wall.

THE CASE FOR WEARING A BRA

A well-fitted bra is needed for “structural assistance”, said Dr Ngaserin, supporting the breast tissue and reducing strain on the ligaments.