7 reasons why this all-occasion luxury handbag is sweeping women off their feet

It’s a common refrain that there’s no way to please everyone. Maybe so, but there are some things that come pretty darn close. We think that Burberry’s Olympia bag pretty much checks all the boxes for a handbag that even the most finicky woman (or her bestie) would love, from its size to colourways and craftsmanship. Here’s why:

1. YOU JUST CAN'T DO TINY BAGS

Not everyone is down with heading out carrying nothing but a phone and credit card. For those who want a roomier bag without adding bulk, the small and medium Olympia are sized just right.