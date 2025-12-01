This young Singaporean is on a mission to fight ageism and help older workers restart their careers

At 28, this young woman started a social enterprise to fight ageism. She built a community of more than 800 members, comprising former managers, directors and general managers aged 40 to 73.

Lim Kai Ning, now 30, is the founder of The Courage Chapter, which organises transition workshops, and short-term and longer-term employment opportunities for members at organisations like consumer goods giant Unilever, St Andrew’s Autism Centre and Lions Befrienders.

It was a fleeting encounter in university that made her realise ageism exists, said Lim.

The then-Nanyang Technological University accountancy and business undergraduate had co-founded CareerSocius, a social initiative that helps jobseekers maximise their career potential, which she still runs today.

At one of Lim’s community resume writing workshops, as she was helping some 50-year-olds review their resumes, one spoke bluntly.

“No matter how well you write my resume, I still won’t be able to find a job. Employers will reject me because of my age,” he declared.

“I was shocked,” recalled Lim. “Because I was trying to do this thing, and this guy tells me it is useless.”