The Singaporean artist who dreams big – from giant bunnies to huge blocks of ice

To effectively convey the stories she wishes to tell, Ng does not limit herself to a single medium. Instead, she works across a breadth of mediums, which includes sculpture, photography, light, film, collage, painting and large-scale installations.

“Throughout my practice, I have never stuck with a specific medium for the very reason that I believe each idea informs the manner and material in which it comes to life, not the other way round,” said Ng, who has held solos in Art Basel Hong Kong and the Art Paris Art Fair, and shown in Sydney, Shanghai, Jakarta and New York.

Her starting point is often an observation which she finds compelling and, over time, this “interest” evolves into a deep investigation.

For example, her ongoing series Into Air started in 2018 when she first became fascinated with the idea of the ephemeral quality of ice, which begins to melt once it is out of the freezer.

“What started out as a benign curiosity about holding time in an ephemeral object like ice, grew into a full-blown obsession with creating and documenting the disintegration of large sculptural blocks of frozen pigment,” said Ng, who also concluded an Into Air solo in Seoul, South Korea, this year. “Ice is a perfect material to me because it cannot last.”