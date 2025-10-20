This ‘matchmaker’ has helped more than 100 patients with serious blood disorders get a second chance at life

You could say Chandini Selvarajah is a matchmaker of sorts. She works as a search and transplant services manager at the Bone Marrow Donor Programme (BMDP), where she and her team tirelessly search for the best bone marrow match for critically ill patients among millions of registered donors worldwide.

Over the past 10 years, the 34-year-old has matched around 1,000 donors and recipients. More than 100 have proceeded with the transplant. As for the other matches, a good number of donors are uncontactable or they don’t go through with the donation for various reasons. Sometimes, the recipient dies before a transplant can take place.

One of Chandini’s matches was Ria Nadira, who had thalassaemia major, a genetic blood condition where the body does not make enough healthy red blood cells. This leads to weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, and in severe cases, delayed growth, bone deformities and organ damage.

The eight-year-old needed a bone marrow transplant to replace her faulty blood-forming stem cells with healthy ones. In 2020, she received these stem cells from a stranger, Nur Siti Zubaidah, then 22.

The two tearfully met for the first time last year. The meet-up was arranged by Chandini, who had helped to match them.