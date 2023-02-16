At 29 and married for just a month, she found out she had Stage 3.5 lymphoma and fought for her life

It began as a mild dry cough in May 2014, one month before Kristen Juliet Soh’s wedding. At first, the 29-year-old bride-to-be didn’t think much of it and carried on with wedding preparations.

However, in a matter of weeks, the cough rapidly deteriorated. “It got to the point where whenever I talked or walked, I would cough. Then, I started to feel a sharp pain in my back and thought I’d pulled a muscle from all the coughing,” she recalled.

Soh went to see two general practitioners (GP) and was prescribed cough syrup each time. Nonetheless, her cough persisted.

“I went through my wedding not knowing what was going on. While my husband mingled with guests, I was coughing my lungs out,” she said.

A month later, she coughed up blood. This unsettled her so much that she rushed to the hospital for an X-ray, which showed a big mass on her right lung.