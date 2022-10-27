These female surgeons left their thriving solo clinics to open a one-stop breast care centre

Breast specialist Dr Tan Yah Yuen was enjoying a dim sum lunch at Paragon shopping centre with a friend in 2019 when he raised the idea of starting a cancer centre together at Mount Alvernia Hospital.

At the time, Dr Tan was running a private practice at Mount Elizabeth Hospital so she told Philip Jeng, a senior vice-president at a healthcare investment firm, that she wasn’t interested.

“What would you be interested in then?” Jeng had asked.

“An under-one-roof breast centre,” Dr Tan said.

Within the year, the paperwork was signed and construction began, and by February 2021, Singapore Breast Surgery Centre (SBSC) was operating from its first campus at the Royal Square Medical Centre in Novena.

That same year, the flagship campus opened where it all started: Paragon.

Today, the centre operates out of five locations, including at Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Alvernia Hospital and Mount Elizabeth Orchard.