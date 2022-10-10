Jobless, broke and diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer at 36, this woman turned her life around

What strikes one most upon meeting Katherin Meganis Phang is her down-to-earth manner and natural warmth. Coming from a large close-knit family from Jakarta, Indonesia, the 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident has simple dreams. She wishes to find someone she loves and build a family with him.

All this seemed to come to an abrupt end when she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer five years ago at the age of 36. Her treatment plan included chemotherapy, which would likely affect her fertility, as well as a mastectomy to remove her breast.

Afraid she would not be able to afford the medical bills and that these treatments would dash her hopes of building a family, she initially rejected medical treatment to seek natural healing. By the time she finally came around four months later, her cancer had progressed from Stage 1 to Stage 3.

Forced to confront her greatest fear, Phang underwent chemotherapy, lumpectomy (breast-conserving surgery) and radiotherapy.