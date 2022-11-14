Actress Janice Koh reveals battle with tongue cancer after diagnosis in July

Singaporean actress Janice Koh shared in an Instagram post on Saturday (Nov 12) that she’s been battling tongue cancer. She wrote that the diagnosis in late July brought her life “to a standstill”.

Koh explained in the post that what started as a small ulcer, which she ignored as she continued to work and travel, “turned out to be malignant”. She underwent two surgeries in the last three months, then chemo radiation treatments to remove any visible cancer and reduce the chances of it coming back.

“For me, an actor, the discovery of this tumour was a huge blow because I knew it would have a tremendous impact on my speech and my work. Yet there was never any doubt that my priority was to survive this, to live, and to be around for my kids and my family for the long term,” said the 48-year-old theatre and TV actress, who has two sons with her husband Lionel Yeo, the outgoing Singapore Sports Hub CEO.

“So I told my doctors to do what it takes to make me better, and I am thankful that it was discovered at a treatable stage.”