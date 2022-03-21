'I didn’t want to die in pain': This young mum had stage 4 tongue cancer when she was 29

I then went to a dentist, who looked at the ulcer and said something wasn’t quite right. He suggested I see an oral specialist.

I managed to find one but the earliest appointment was in August, which was three months away. I was panicking slightly by then, and went to see another dentist instead.

FINDING OUT IT WAS CANCER

The moment the dentist saw the ulcer, her face changed and I knew that something was definitely wrong. She said she suspected it was cancer, and that she’d need to do a biopsy to be sure.

The dentist set up an appointment with an oncologist for me. I did the biopsy, and one week later, the results confirmed it. I had cancer.

I met with the oncologist a few days later, and he suspected it was stage two tongue cancer. He told me that it wasn’t so bad, and I’d be able to survive with surgery (which would remove the small cancerous portion on the left side of my tongue).

He assured me that everything would be fine, and that there wasn’t a need to go for chemotherapy or radiation therapy. The surgery was scheduled for a few weeks after.