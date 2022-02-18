A first-time mum didn't know she had this risky pregnancy condition until after she gave birth

What it is: Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys, said US non-profit academic medical centre Mayo Clinic.

Mothers should be aware of preeclampsia, which can appear very late in the pregnancy, warned Dr Koh Gim Hwee, a specialist and consultant in the Obstetrics & Gynaecology Department at Raffles Women’s Centre.

How it’s diagnosed: “A major sign includes blood pressure that remains above 140/90 and does not come down,” said Dr Koh.

Preeclampsia can be prevented, if mothers take care of the pregnancy well from the early second trimester – when the placenta (the organ which transports oxygen and food to the baby) is still developing. If the early formation of placenta is not adequate, as it expands, some areas will not receive adequate oxygenation, he added.

Incidence rates in Singapore: It’s about 4 per cent of pregnancies seen at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said Professor Tan Kok Hian, Head and Senior Consultant, Perinatal Audit and Epidemiology Unit, Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KKH.

Global preeclampsia rates range from 3 to 8 per cent of pregnancies – although Prof Tan added that with better management of the condition over the years, the rate of complications from preeclampsia, such as eclampsia (convulsions from severe preeclampsia), has dropped significantly.

When it can be life-threatening: It can be deadly if the mother develops eclampsia – in Nov last year, 27-year-old local singer Nadya Dean fell into a coma after giving birth to her second baby, and died 16 days later.

“Preeclampsia is related to the placental small vessels. For certain reasons, if the placental blood vessels are not good, the blood flow that goes through it would have a tendency to form clots which, in turn, could damage the placenta,” explained Dr Koh.

Poor blood circulation in the placenta leads to poor foetal growth, he added, and the clotting in small vessels can also happen in the kidneys, leading to excess protein in the urine.

Treatment and management: To treat preeclampsia, your obstetrician will have to decide whether you should be delivered earlier, said Dr Koh. A woman would recover once she delivers the baby (and the placenta). It is important to have her blood pressure back to normal before she's discharged.

To reduce the occurrence of preeclampsia, a patient who is at high risk may often be prescribed aspirin and, from early in the second trimester, an increase in calcium tablets, Dr Koh told CNA Women.