‘You still look pregnant’, ‘She doesn’t look like you’: What not to say to a new (and vulnerable) mother

Some months back, a friend of mine gave birth to a baby girl. Now, my friend is an attractive woman, but as she puts it herself, her baby did not conform to conventional standards of beauty. Her newborn had very small eyes and a large nose.

So when relatives and friends came to visit, it quickly became awkward.

The thing is, as a society, we have a rather peculiar way of welcoming new babies. Visitors surrounded the infant as if she were an exhibit in a museum. After appraising her, each felt compelled to offer some praise or comment.

Many of them politely said she was cute. But many of them quickly followed this with “She doesn’t look like you at all”, “She didn’t get your eyes”, “She looks like a boy”.

Then, they turned to my friend commenting on how tired she looked. One even exclaimed that she still looked pregnant.

When the guests left, my friend broke down in tears. If she was more vulnerable than usual, you could hardly blame her.

She was, after all, still recovering from her caesarean section, adapting to her new role as a mother, learning to breastfeed, coping with a three-hour sleep-feed schedule, fighting fatigue, dealing with drastic hormonal changes and struggling to reclaim her body and sense of self. These insensitive comments were enough to tip her over the edge.