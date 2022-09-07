Once rejected for a job at HP Singapore, this 'tiger mum' is now its managing director

“At work, I’m known as ‘tiger mum’. It’s not because I’m fierce and demanding, but because I’m very protective,” she said.

Taking on the role of the nurturer came naturally for Chua – the second of five siblings – who grew up in a one-bedroom flat in Beach Road.

“I learned to take on responsibilities. In my daily interactions with members of the community, including butchers and fishball noodle vendors, I witnessed life in all its quirks and challenges and I developed the drive to work hard.

“Humble backgrounds are often viewed as limitations. But for me, having four other siblings cultivated my habits of teamwork and the capacity to care for others,” said Chua.

Still, Chua found herself having to adapt her “mama bear” personal brand to professional life.

“I’ve had mentors tell me I’m way too protective. One of them said I had to let people realise themselves that they have to change – that I can’t keep telling them to change.

“I’ve learned that you just need to point people in the right direction so that they can realise on their own that they have to make certain changes. It’s more powerful than telling them to change,” she said.

ON LEADERSHIP AND MOTHERHOOD

Decades of experience working in the same company is part of the foundation on which she builds her success as a managing director, but Chua insists no one is ever 100 per cent prepared for a new role.

“Before we go into a new role, there’s a lot of self-doubt. That’s perfectly fine. I find that women in particular like to make sure we’re 110 per cent prepared before we go into a role.

“But take it from me – you are never going to be fully prepared,” she said.

Despite shifting gender perceptions, the mother of two said that women who step into new roles tend to have “a lot more consideration” when it comes to their kids and family, compared to their male counterparts.

To remove “roadblocks” so that such women don’t have to choose between responsibilities at home and taking on a leadership role at work, Chua has cultivated a culture of teamwork and flexibility.