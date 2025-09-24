Children with chronic pain: This all-women KKH team is helping them reclaim their lives

Your 12-year-old child is clutching her leg, wincing in pain. The injury that started it all has healed, yet her pain has stretched on for months. She can’t sleep well and has not been able to go to school.

You’ve seen several doctors, sat through tests, and heard the same thing: “Hmm, everything looks normal.” A paediatrician suggests stress. Someone else comments that kids today are “too soft, too sensitive”. In your frustration, you wonder if she could be faking it.

This is the isolating reality many children with chronic pain live in. Pain may not show on an X-ray or blood tests, yet it takes a very real toll.

Chronic pain – defined as pain that persists for three months or more, the time it usually takes for tissue to heal – is different from acute pain, which is a sudden, short-term pain that is caused by something specific.

In Singapore, chronic pain is estimated to affect around one in 11 people, becoming more common after the age of 65, according to a 2009 study.

Children can get chronic pain too, though the condition is less talked about, leaving them vulnerable to its debilitating effects and stigma. A 2024 meta-analysis in the journal Pain found that it affects approximately one in five children and adolescents.