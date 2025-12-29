This scientist mum is creating a blood test to predict postpartum depression risk during pregnancy

Like any mother, Dr Clarissa Yates loves her three daughters fiercely. But the 38-year-old recalls the disturbing feeling of indifference she felt towards her second daughter after her birth.

“I remember wondering how come I didn’t feel any connection or bond. I almost did not feel like she was my child,” Dr Yates said.

That’s the first thing that comes to mind when Dr Yates recalls the three months after giving birth to her second child. Other than that, everything is a blur, she said – she slept through most of it.

“Even getting out of bed to shower was a very difficult thing,” the Singapore-born Australian citizen told CNA Women.

Dr Yates remembers a day when she literally could not get out of bed or leave her room. Her husband brought their then two-year-old toddler to their room to spend time with her.

“Usually, I’d try very hard to spend time with her. But that day, I said to her, ‘I can’t see you. I need you to go.’ As a two-year-old, of course, she didn’t understand. She was sad and wanted to know why. I think I’ll always feel guilty about that,” Dr Yates said.

That was when she knew something was deeply wrong. Dr Yates went to see a counsellor, who referred her to a general practitioner. The doctor diagnosed her with postpartum depression and prescribed antidepressants.

Piecing it together, she suspects that she might also have suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to her eldest daughter. She recalled how feelings of resentment and sadness washed over her, stealing away any joy of motherhood.

“What really scared me was that I actually felt that maybe it’s better if I left her at home, go away and not come back,” she said.