The Singaporean giving 10,000 unwanted items a new lease of life at her vintage shop

Two years into the pandemic, e-commerce has taken on a life of its own. Homebound and grounded, many of us seek the thrill of new experiences with our shopping carts. We cycle through shopping sprees, spring cleaning and then more shopping sprees, keeping factories and incinerators well alive.

Rebecca Wong understands the love for things. On the surface, the 44-year-old vintage shop owner seems like the last person on earth to tout the “less is more” rhetoric.

Her shop By My Old School is the very epitome of maximalism, with objects stacked upon objects as far as the eye can see: Mementos from Singapore’s past, nautical collectibles, antiques, photographs, toys, books, typewriters, cooking tools and jewellery.

Yet for all her 10,000 collectibles, not a single tree has been newly cut or a new piece of plastic thoughtlessly created. This is because Wong’s very business is about saving pre-loved items from the incinerator and landfills, and giving them a new lease of life.

Vintage shopping, you could say, is one of the few remaining ways to embrace retail therapy sustainably.

FINDING GEMS AMONG JUNK

Collecting runs in Wong’s blood. Her father Winston Wong, 74, is also a collector. Together, father and daughter have saved countless items from second-hand dealers and families.