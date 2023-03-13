These housewives, retirees and grandmothers volunteer to give hospital rehab patients 'makeovers'

When you think of patients recovering from stroke, or other debilitating illnesses and injuries, the first thing you might think about are functional needs. What sort of medical care and physical support do they need? Do they need help with daily activities such as moving around, feeding themselves and going to the toilet?

Few people would think about patients’ appearances. That, however, is precisely what Sakura Groomers, an eight-women volunteer group, does.

Consisting of homemakers, mothers and grandmothers who have been the primary caregivers in their own families for most of their lives, they understand instinctively that care goes beyond functional needs.

Indeed, a bit of basic grooming not only keeps patients clean, but also gives them dignity, confidence and hope during their recovery journey.

For the past 30 years, these volunteers have gone to Tan Tock Seng Hospital Rehabilitation Centre at Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital to spruce up its long-staying rehab patients.

Some are stroke patients with difficulties managing activities of daily living such as eating, dressing and walking. Some suffer from orthopaedic disorders such as amputations and fractures. And others are recovering from brain injury and spinal cord injury as a result of accidents.