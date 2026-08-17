It’s 2026 – why are brands still objectifying women to sell e-bikes, air-conditioners and more?

Imagine an advertisement for an electric scooter. A young woman drapes her stockinged legs over motorcycle handlebars, with low-angle shots of her thighs, and frames of her adjusting her skirt after climbing off.

All that sexual imagery to sell an electric scooter.

By the time I heard about Chinese electric scooter brand Luyuan’s ad, it had already been taken down. I caught it via screengrabs and this CNA report.

The backlash on Chinese social media platform Douyin, complete with visceral reactions and biting comments, was so fierce that the brand pulled the ad and issued an apology for objectifying women.

Objectification broadly refers to seeing or treating a person as an object rather than as a person, according to the Stanford Encyclopaedia of Philosophy.

This came weeks after Dettol in China culled its five-minute microdrama, centred on a man seeking a partner who was “clean” and not “tainted by others”. The plot twist – that he was the toxic one – appeared too late in the ad. Viewers had already rejected the framing and lashed out.

Chinese netizens called the ad’s purity themes a reinforcement of misogynistic stereotypes, rather than challenging them. Boycott calls followed on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, and the brand removed the ad, issued an apology, and promised to review its internal processes.