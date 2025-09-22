Her daughter’s meltdowns inspired this Singapore mum to design a journal for kids with big emotions

Andrea Goh Fenton always suspected her daughter Livie was a little different when it came to sensitivity and big emotions, even as a baby.

“Besides feeling overwhelmed in noisy, loud environments, she is also rather self-conscious of what people think of her,” said the 46-year-old.

Her daughter, now four, would get easily upset or angry if she thought someone was laughing at her. “My daughter has an excellent sense of humour but when my husband and I laugh at her quirky comments, she often misunderstands it as us teasing her.”

It would upset her so much that she would have a meltdown, where she would pull her fingers and even scratch herself.

Fenton tried putting her in the naughty corner or simply leaving her alone – nothing worked. “The meltdowns and crying continued. And in the instances where it did work, the problem, sadly, would repeat itself shortly after,” the merchandising lead at a retail company said.