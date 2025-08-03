She scaled Everest, K2 and Annapurna, and escaped avalanches: 'I feel alive in the mountains'

The highest point on earth, Mount Everest has long been a symbol for the triumph of the human spirit. Many climbers spend years training for it, and six to nine weeks climbing it, including the trek to base camp and the time required to acclimatise to the altitude.

This is because the final summit push from base camp at 5,364m to the peak at 8,848m covers close to 3,500m. And anything above 8,000m is known as the Death Zone – oxygen levels drop to 33 per cent of that at sea level and temperatures dip to -40°C.

Against howling winds, mountaineers cross a narrow ledge, a knife-edge ridge, and a vertical rock wall with spiked boot attachments, ice axes and fixed ropes.

Experienced climbers take four to seven days for this final summit push. After extensive training, one young Singaporean woman did it in 36 hours, in 2023. The mountaineer is 33-year-old Vincere Zeng.

GETTING TO THE EVEREST SUMMIT IN 36 HOURS

In the mountaineering world, making a straight push to the summit is known as a speed ascent. Zeng had prepared relentlessly for it, focusing on endurance training such as running, trail running and climbing stairs, as well as technical training such as rock climbing.