This 48-year-old single mum with schizophrenia is a delivery food rider and a mental health ambassador

The first time I heard voices in my head, I was 19. It was 1994 and I was studying business administration at Singapore Polytechnic (SP). I didn’t know it at that time, but it was a sign of schizophrenia.

As part of my co-curricular activity, I went on a camping trip to Pulau Ubin with my friends. At one point, they were teasing me and that made me upset – that was when voices in my head told me to start screaming.

I couldn’t control myself. I knew I was screaming but things seemed to happen in snippets. Everyone thought I was possessed. I was in a daze and everything was so confusing.

Even after I calmed down, the voices in my head were still there. I was sent home immediately. When I got home, I stayed in my room. My parents were very worried, but we didn’t talk about it.

Months later, when I was on the top floor of the business block at SP, the voices in my head returned. They told me to take the potted plant by the railing and drop it from that height. They told me it was the right thing to do, and I believed them.

Before I realised what had happened, two police officers were with me. I told them I was a princess. To convince me to go with them, they said they would be taking me to a “castle”.

The castle turned out to be the Institute of Mental Health (IMH). I was admitted for a few days, and the doctors told me what I had: Schizophrenia.