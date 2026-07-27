This single mum returned to school at 40 – sharing polytechnic life with her teenage son

At a polytechnic graduation ceremony, most people are likely there to cheer on their children. For 18-year-old Muhammad Abbas, it was the other way around.

In May, the teenager sat in the audience as his mother, 40-year-old Sharifah Radhia, walked across the stage to receive her specialist diploma.

Watching the woman who already juggles multiple roles – as a single mother of three and a full-time operations manager – step onto the stage in her graduation gown filled Abbas with pride.

“I always knew she could do it,” he told CNA Women. “But seeing my mum actually up there, in the gown and receiving her specialist diploma, it felt very different. I was there for a very important moment in her life.”

The graduation ceremony had special meaning for the pair because the mother and son spent the past year studying on the same campus at Temasek Polytechnic (TP).