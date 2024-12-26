These two mums are giving old Singapore school uniforms a second life as bags, toys and more

If you have school-aged children, you may find yourself contemplating the challenge of what to do with pre-loved school uniforms once your child outgrows them or graduates.

Perhaps the school uniforms can be handed down to a younger sibling if they are of the same gender and go to the same school. Or you could pass them on to another child who needs them. You could also give them to The Circular Classroom, where they get a second, upcycled life.

More than 420,000 students are enrolled in primary and secondary schools, and junior colleges in Singapore each year, according to the Ministry of Education. Each year, about 90,000 students graduate.

Over 70 per cent of students own three or more sets of school uniforms, based on a feasibility study done by The Circular Classroom with Singapore Management University (SMU).

That’s a lot of school uniforms. The study found that 86 per cent of these end up in general waste or are donated to organisations where further usage is mostly unknown.

CREATING NET ZERO CLASSROOMS

Leonie Nagarajan and Zinobia Tinwala say that school uniforms don’t have to end up in the bin. The mothers set up The Circular Classroom in 2023 with the mission to create net-zero classrooms in Singapore.

Net zero refers to the ideal state where the amount of greenhouse gases (GHGs) released into the atmosphere is balanced by the amount of GHGs removed.

Nagarajan explained: “Net-zero classrooms are learning spaces centred on sustainability and environmental protection.”