Meet the Singaporean who turns your greasy disposable chopsticks into beautiful furniture

If you have eaten at a restaurant, cafe or hospital coffee shop recently, you may be surprised to know that your greasy disposable chopsticks may already be displayed at someone else’s house today.

Perhaps it is part of the wall decor. Or perhaps it is a small table or shelf.

That is what ChopValue Singapore is about. Twice a week, two team members spend an entire day travelling to 100 restaurants and three hospitals around Singapore picking up our trash – hundreds of thousands of used chopsticks. They then upcycle these into gorgeous furniture.

Helming this new franchise in Singapore since April 2021 is Evelyn Hew. The 37-year-old entrepreneur imported this sustainable business all the way from Vancouver, Canada.

“We have always thought that Singapore lacked natural resources. Actually, we do have resources. It is our trash,” she said.