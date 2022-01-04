This 51-year-old mum 'rescues' food daily and delivers it to rental flats and a rehab centre

A week or so before our interview, Sophia Ho invited me on a spontaneous mission to rescue bread.

“I’ll pick u at 9.10pm at your block,” the 51-year-old property consultant messaged. The whole thing would take about an hour and I'd be home by 10pm.

That night, we "rescued" a lot of bread, including doughnuts from a neighbourhood bakery before it closed for the day.

Armed with two large bags and a trolley, we delivered these to The Hiding Place, a rehabilitation centre sheltering the homeless, former offenders and drug addicts, located at Jalan Haji Salam, near Upper East Coast Road.