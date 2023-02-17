Singapore's best in-store cafes to escape the shopping crowds at your favourite malls

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new delicious brunch spot, worked up an appetite after a full day of retail therapy, or simply looking for a coffee respite after accompanying an over-enthusiastic shopper, these four in-store cafes are just the answer.

After all, we all need a reprieve from maddening shopping crowds, and it's even better if you are not too far from your next flat white fix or a tasty tartine.

WANDERLUST CAFE AT TAKASHIMAYA