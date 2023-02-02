13 best teppanyaki restaurants in Singapore for every budget

I’m not crazy about having my hair smell like food, but I would make an exception for teppanyaki.

Open kitchens are a dime a dozen, but nothing comes close to the multi-sensory experience it affords. Whether the chef is pulling out all the stops, showing off their egg-tossing and utensil-flipping chops, or working stoically with a raging fire in his face, nobody passes up a front-row seat to the theatrics.

There’s just one problem: Teppanyaki restaurants aren’t exactly everywhere in Singapore. Naturally, they can be expensive, especially if you’re choosing a multi-course selection over a set meal for the full works. To make that upcoming occasion extra special no matter your budget, we’ve rounded up the 13 best teppanyaki restaurants in Singapore and sorted them by price. But fair warning – you'll probably need to reserve in advance if you’re eyeing a counter seat.

1. TEPPAN KAPPOU KENJI

You know quality is guaranteed when the chef requires three days' notice for all omakase reservations and personally makes four sourcing trips to Japan every year.