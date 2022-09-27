Who's hungry? The K-drama guide to Korean food in Singapore from fried chicken to soft tofu stew
No K-drama is truly complete without the Koreans showcasing their food – and rightly so. If you’re in Singapore and on the search for Korean food from your favourite K-dramas, look no further.
Koreans know that the way to our hearts and our tummies is through K-dramas and food, which is why watching these shows on an empty stomach is never recommended. But if you do, and end up craving the mouth-watering dishes you see on screen, we don’t blame you!
If you've worked up an appetite binge watching all those shows, we’ve got you covered. Jal meokkessumnida!
1. KOREAN STREET FOOD
Street food is so quintessentially Korean that even Gu Jun-pyo’s (Lee Min-ho) and Woo Young-woo’s (Park Eun-bin) sophisticated palates couldn’t resist.
Rice cakes, fish cakes and kimbap (seaweed rice rolls) are just some of what makes up the variety of options. And if you unfortunately can’t find these street foods on the streets, head indoors.
Koryo Jeong, located in International Plaza, offers an array of Korean street food. And the best part? It’s served from the all-too-familiar Korean roadside warmer pots, which really is the secret to the authentic Korean street food experience.
2. THE KING’S MEAL
Besides its stunning presentation, the never-ending courses of a king’s meal makes it the epitome of luxury. Previously only served to the kings of Korea in the past, hanjeongsik is now available in traditional Korean restaurants for all you modern kings and queens #slay.
If you’re feeling fancy, Sura’s Korean course meal will be a feast for the eyes and palate. It’s at least 12 courses, so avoid snacking before you come.
3. K-BBQ
When we say Korean food, K-BBQ – or Korean barbecue – has got to be on the list. The allure of grilling meat before you is undeniable – it’s as much about the experience as it is about the taste.
Korean barbecues in Singapore are plentiful, but for lovers of the K-drama Reply 1988, you’ll get a buzz just knowing the name of one restaurant was inspired by the show. Beyond that novelty, Replyk1988 boasts charcoal barbecue along with an assortment of dishes to go along with it.
Before you chow down, keep in mind the acronym coined by the iconic Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo trio: BFN or barbecue, fried rice and naengmyeon (cold noodles). According to the weightlifters, the process ensures that your taste buds are constantly intrigued so that you can maximise your appetite.
4. SOYA SAUCE CRAB
If you’re searching for this rarity, The Go Gi Jip’s soya sauce-marinated crabs are impossible to resist – you’re probably already imagining slurping the succulent flesh out of the shell, or mixing sauce and roe with rice.
5. KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN
Chir Chir takes Korean fried chicken up a notch with flavours such as sour onion cream and honey butter that are as tasty as they are Instagram-worthy.
6. SOFT TOFU STEW
SBCD Korean Tofu House is serious about their soft tofu stews, and offers beef, pork and seafood variations of the dish – talk about dedication!
7. KOREAN DESSERTS
Koreans are all about the aesthetics when it comes to cafe food, and the desserts from Cafe 82 Own are living up to expectations. Snap a picture or two for the ‘gram before you indulge in the pleasantly cloying array of bingsu, cakes, and croffles (croissant waffles) topped with ice cream.
