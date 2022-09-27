Who's hungry? The K-drama guide to Korean food in Singapore from fried chicken to soft tofu stew

Koreans know that the way to our hearts and our tummies is through K-dramas and food, which is why watching these shows on an empty stomach is never recommended. But if you do, and end up craving the mouth-watering dishes you see on screen, we don’t blame you!

If you've worked up an appetite binge watching all those shows, we’ve got you covered. Jal meokkessumnida!

1. KOREAN STREET FOOD