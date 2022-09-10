7 facts about Park Eun-bin: Rejecting Extraordinary Attorney Woo, entering North Korea and more

Park is currently in talks to star in the upcoming film Boston 1947 with singer Im Si-wan and actor Ha Jung-woo, and while details have yet to be announced, fans can still get their dose of the actress’ talents on other Netflix shows such as Do You Like Brahms?, The King’s Affection, Hello, My Twenties! and more.

In the meantime, here are 7 facts that will make you fall even harder for Park.

1. SHE REJECTED EXTRAORDINARY ATTORNEY WOO AT FIRST

It’s unanimous – Park Eun-bin is Woo Young-woo. However, in an interview with Allure Korea, the versatile actress revealed she actually rejected the part several times.