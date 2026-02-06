Dubai chewy cookie: Why everyone’s obsessed and where to get it in Singapore

By now, you’ve definitely seen the viral Dubai chewy cookie flooding your For You page. The cloud-like orbs of indulgence are the latest reinterpretation of the beloved Middle Eastern dessert kunafa. Despite its name, the snack was created in South Korea last year and has since launched a nationwide frenzy, with bakeries struggling to keep up with demand.

Now, the Dubai chewy cookie has crossed borders, with more and more brands around the world jumping in for a bite.

WHAT IS THE DUBAI CHEWY COOKIE?

Think of the Dubai chewy cookie as the child of a Dubai chocolate bar and mochi. Crunchy kadaif are mixed with pistachio cream, moulded into spheres, and then enveloped in marshmallow dough that’s doused in cocoa powder.

The end result: A decadent pick-me-up that marries crisp and bouncy textures in every bite.