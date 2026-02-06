Dubai chewy cookie: Why everyone’s obsessed and where to get it in Singapore
The Dubai chewy cookie craze first started in South Korea and has landed in Singapore. Here are a few places to sink your teeth into the viral pillowy treat.
By now, you’ve definitely seen the viral Dubai chewy cookie flooding your For You page. The cloud-like orbs of indulgence are the latest reinterpretation of the beloved Middle Eastern dessert kunafa. Despite its name, the snack was created in South Korea last year and has since launched a nationwide frenzy, with bakeries struggling to keep up with demand.
Now, the Dubai chewy cookie has crossed borders, with more and more brands around the world jumping in for a bite.
WHAT IS THE DUBAI CHEWY COOKIE?
Think of the Dubai chewy cookie as the child of a Dubai chocolate bar and mochi. Crunchy kadaif are mixed with pistachio cream, moulded into spheres, and then enveloped in marshmallow dough that’s doused in cocoa powder.
The end result: A decadent pick-me-up that marries crisp and bouncy textures in every bite.
The Dubai chewy cookie, also known as dujjonku, was first developed by pastry chef Kim Na-ra of South Korean bakery Mond Cookie.
According to Kim, she first sold “chewy cookies” that were coated in marshmallows. As word-of-mouth spread and the cookies became popular, a regular customer suggested in April 2025 that she try making a Dubai chocolate-style cookie.
Kim then spent the next few months perfecting the recipe and the rest is history.
Now, Kim says that the bakery produces 30,000 units of Dubai chewy cookies every day, generating daily sales of 130 million won (US$88,488).
HOW DID THE DUBAI CHEWY COOKIE GET SO POPULAR?
The Dubai chewy cookie already had a cult-like following by the second half of 2025, with many bakeries in South Korea creating their own variants.
However, it is widely believed that the snack became a national craze thanks to an Instagram Story in September by Wonyoung, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Ive, who is regarded as one of the top personalities in the country.
In her Story, Wonyoung shared a picture of many Dubai chocolate-themed snacks from the Incheon-based dessert shop Palette Dessert.
These snacks, of course, included Dubai chewy cookies.
Following Wonyoung’s post, Palette Dessert reported a surge in orders, declaring that Wonyoung’s power “is seriously no joke”.
“It’s not that [the team] is slow,” said Palette Dessert. “It’s just that demand far exceeds supply. Even if we made thousands more, it wouldn’t be enough.”
THE IMPACT OF THE DUBAI CHEWY COOKIE
The Dubai chewy cookie has become such a phenomenon that South Korea is now facing shortages of pistachios, marshmallows and cocoa powder, driving up the cost of these key ingredients.
According to government data, as reported by The Korea Herald, pistachio imports rose from 833 metric tonnes in 2020 to 2,001 metric tonnes in 2025. The import price, about 15 million won (US$10,214) per tonne in January last year, jumped by 84 per cent to about 28 million won (US$19,067) per tonne in January 2026.
Nationwide, bakeries selling Dubai chewy cookies are seeing lines even before opening hours as stocks quickly get snapped up.
Recently, a developer created a map that not only shows where Dubai chewy cookies are sold but also tracks real-time stock levels at each location.
WHERE TO BUY THE DUBAI CHEWY COOKIE IN SINGAPORE
The good news is that you do not have to fly to Korea to sink your teeth into a Dubai chewy cookie. Many bakeries are already selling the dessert at relatively low prices via their online stores and/or on-site.
1. TWO BAKE BOYS
This halal-certified bakery sells Dubai chewy cookies in sets of two, priced at S$15.80 per set. Two Bake Boys is also famous for its rich banana pudding, which comes in numerous flavours, including Biscoff, cookies and cream and tiramisu.
Pro tip: Keep an eye out for Two Bake Boys’ livestreams on TikTok to get a sizeable discount on the desserts.
Address: 360 Balestier Road, Shaw Plaza, #03-09/K2, Singapore 329783
Opening hours: 8am to 7pm daily
2. B FOR BAGEL
Head to B For Bagel at Tanglin Mall if you’re looking to nom loads of Dubai chewy cookies. The Korean bagel brand recently announced that it has increased production of the cookies, with no purchase limit.
Each cookie costs S$8.
Address: 163 Tanglin Road, B1-125, Singapore 247933
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 8.30am to 4.30pm, Sat-Sun 8:30am to 8pm
3. YOAJUNG
Before you head to this popular yoghurt joint, do note that the Dubai chewy cookies are only served together with certain froyo sets. Also, the cookies here are made with mochi instead of the usual marshmallow.
Address: 2 Orchard Link, #02-09, *SCAPE, Singapore 237978
Opening hours: Mon-Thurs 12pm to 10pm, Fri-Sun 11am to 10pm
4. SWEEDY CAFESSERIE
If you’re looking for Dubai chewy cookies with numerous flavour options, Sweedy Cafesserie is the place to be. For a limited time, the Hougang joint is selling strawberry pistachio and black sesame variants.
Prices for Dubai chewy cookies here start at S$14 for a set of two.
Address: 377 Hougang Street 32, #01-32, Singapore 530377
Opening hours: Tues-Fri 12.30pm to 7pm, Sat-Sun 11am to 7pm
5. THE POUND
Owned by a Korean woman, The Pound is a no-frills cafe located along Jalan Sultan, with stock updates for its Dubai chewy cookies shared via the cafe’s Instagram page.
Address: 100 Jalan Sultan, #01-17B, Singapore 199001
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 10am to 6pm, Sat 11.30am to 3pm
6. CHEWY LAB
At S$4.80 a pop, the Dubai chewy cookies by Chewy Lab are probably one of the cheapest options in Singapore. You can get them directly by heading down to Lee Mart at Orchard or Wonderful Bapsang at Thomson Plaza.
Lee Mart Orchard
Address: 277 Orchard Road, B1-05 Orchard Gateway, Singapore 238858
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily
Wonderful Bapsang
Address: 301 Upper Thomson Road, #01-112, Thomson Plaza, Singapore 574408
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10pm, Sat-Sun 11:30am tp 10pm