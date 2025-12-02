K-pop group Ive to stage Singapore concert in May next year

Dives, get ready to bring out your inner baddie next year as the chart-topping K-pop girl group Ive will return to Singapore on May 9 for its Show What I Am concert – more than two years after the group's last show in the country.

Group members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo will be showing off their attitudes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, performing hits like After Like, I Am and Love Dive, as well as solo songs.

Tickets for Ive's concert will cost between S$188 and S$368, with VIP ticketholders getting access to a soundcheck session and a commemorative lanyard and laminate.