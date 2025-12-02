K-pop group Ive to stage Singapore concert in May next year
Ive, made up of members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo, will return to Singapore for the Show What I Am tour on May 9, 2026.
Dives, get ready to bring out your inner baddie next year as the chart-topping K-pop girl group Ive will return to Singapore on May 9 for its Show What I Am concert – more than two years after the group's last show in the country.
Group members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo will be showing off their attitudes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, performing hits like After Like, I Am and Love Dive, as well as solo songs.
Tickets for Ive's concert will cost between S$188 and S$368, with VIP ticketholders getting access to a soundcheck session and a commemorative lanyard and laminate.
A presale session for Live Nation members will be held on Dec 10, from 10am to 11:59pm.
General sales will then commence at 10am on Dec 11 via Ticketmaster.
Ive debuted in December 2021 with the song Eleven and quickly became one of the biggest girl groups in the K-pop scene. They've since released a string of number one hits, which have won multiple industry and music show awards.
This year, Ive became the group with the highest number of sold-out shows at South Korea's KSPO Dome, thanks to the runaway success of the Seoul leg of its Show What I Am tour.