Actor Andie Chen doesn't think Chen Hanwei should step down from Star Awards 2026

Chen Hanwei is up for Best Actor at Star Awards 2026 on Apr 19 for his role as a terminally ill cancer patient in The Gift Of Time.

The headline of the original article read: "Will 7-time Best Actor Chen Hanwei step down from Star Awards 2026? 'Let me discuss with the company,' he says." It was also disclaimed in the standfirst that this is actually Chen Hanwei's 16th nomination, meaning that he "doesn't win all the time".

In his caption, Andie Chen asked: "Why are we asking big brother Hanwei to step down from Star Awards?"

"An award show has one job – to recognise the best performance of the year. That’s what gives it meaning," he added.

Andie Chen opined that if people are unhappy with the outcomes, the conversation should be "about fairness and transparency in the process".

"Not about who should or shouldn’t be in the running. Because if that changes – the award stops meaning what it’s supposed to mean," he wrote.

The four-time Star Awards Best Actor nominee also stated that he's been "nominated many times and never won".

"And honestly, I’d still rather lose in a fair competition than win in one that isn’t."