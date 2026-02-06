Blackpink’s Lisa will star in new Notting Hill-inspired Netflix film

Following her acting debut on the third season of the HBO series, The White Lotus, Blackpink member Lisa is set to become a rom-com star in a new film on Netflix that's inspired by Notting Hill.

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, is reuniting with The White Lotus executive producer David Bernad for this role. Sources told media outlet Deadline that Bernad and Lisa had thought of and developed the project on set while shooting the series.



Particularly, they were bonding over their shared love for the iconic 1999 rom-com, Notting Hill, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, where an unexpected romance ensues between an American actress (Roberts) and an English bookstore owner (Grant).

While production and plot details for this film are under wraps for now, Katie Silberman, whose previous work includes Netflix’s Set It Up and Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling, is penning the screenplay.

Lisa will also be stepping into the role of an executive producer, alongside Alice Kang. Bernad will produce the film through his Middle Child Productions banner, together with Silberman, who has an exclusive, multi-year creative partnership with Netflix.