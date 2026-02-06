Blackpink’s Lisa will star in new Notting Hill-inspired Netflix film
Blackpink's Lisa will star in a rom-com on Netflix, inspired by the 1999 film, Notting Hill.
Following her acting debut on the third season of the HBO series, The White Lotus, Blackpink member Lisa is set to become a rom-com star in a new film on Netflix that's inspired by Notting Hill.
Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, is reuniting with The White Lotus executive producer David Bernad for this role. Sources told media outlet Deadline that Bernad and Lisa had thought of and developed the project on set while shooting the series.
Particularly, they were bonding over their shared love for the iconic 1999 rom-com, Notting Hill, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, where an unexpected romance ensues between an American actress (Roberts) and an English bookstore owner (Grant).
While production and plot details for this film are under wraps for now, Katie Silberman, whose previous work includes Netflix’s Set It Up and Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling, is penning the screenplay.
Lisa will also be stepping into the role of an executive producer, alongside Alice Kang. Bernad will produce the film through his Middle Child Productions banner, together with Silberman, who has an exclusive, multi-year creative partnership with Netflix.
Beyond this project, Lisa is also currently working on an action movie, Tygo, a spin-off of Netflix’s Extraction franchise. She will star alongside Don Lee, known for his roles in Train To Busan and Marvel's Eternals, and Squid Game's Lee Jin-uk. The thriller sees Tygo, a former child soldier turned mercenary, seeking his vengeance on South Korea’s underworld after a mission gone wrong. Lisa will play the role of Lia, a key member of the mission team and Tygo's closest friend.
Lisa rose to prominence as a member of one of the biggest girl groups in the world, Blackpink. The group is set to make its long-awaited comeback with mini-album Deadline on Feb 27.
The track list for the upcoming mini-album was also unveiled on the quartet’s Instagram page on Friday (Feb 6). Opening with the pre-release track Jump, the five-track record also consists of title track Go, Me And My, Champion and Fxxxboy.
This album comes after members of Blackpink took professional time apart to explore their solo careers. They then reunited for the Deadline world tour, which started in July 2025 and wrapped in January this year.
The Thai-born K-pop singer and rapper was also recently announced as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador for the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Feel All The Feelings campaign.