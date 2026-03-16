BTS announces light-ups and fan experiences in Seoul ahead of album release

These are some of the festivities not to be missed.

On Mar 20, the day of the album release, four iconic landmarks in Seoul will light up from 7pm onwards: Sungnyemun, N Seoul Tower, Gwanghwamun Square and Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Another popular spot in Seoul, the Han River, will come alive with BTS festivities.

Here, ARMYs can look forward to a 15-minute drone light show at Ttukseom Hangang Park or head over to the Love Song Lounge at Yeouido Hangang Park to relax while listening to BTS’ tunes. The latter event will be held till Mar 22.