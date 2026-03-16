BTS announces light-ups and fan experiences in Seoul ahead of album release
The citywide programme, called BTS City, includes drone shows, landmark light-ups, and merchandise pop-ups tied to the release of BTS’ new album.
K-pop supergroup BTS is set to launch a fan experience project called BTS City, transforming Seoul into their stage with pop-up events, exhibitions and themed activations across the city.
On Monday (Mar 16), the group posted their detailed BTS City programme line-up on fan communication platform Weverse in the lead-up to their highly-anticipated return with album Arirang, out on Friday (Mar 20), kickstarting a slew of BTS-themed events and spaces taking over Seoul.
These are some of the festivities not to be missed.
On Mar 20, the day of the album release, four iconic landmarks in Seoul will light up from 7pm onwards: Sungnyemun, N Seoul Tower, Gwanghwamun Square and Dongdaemun Design Plaza.
Another popular spot in Seoul, the Han River, will come alive with BTS festivities.
Here, ARMYs can look forward to a 15-minute drone light show at Ttukseom Hangang Park or head over to the Love Song Lounge at Yeouido Hangang Park to relax while listening to BTS’ tunes. The latter event will be held till Mar 22.
Gwanghwamun Square, where BTS will be performing on Saturday (Mar 21), will be another hot spot. From 7pm on Mar 20 to midnight on Mar 22, fans can catch BTS content on the large outdoor screens located around the square, with viewing sessions held every 20 minutes.
Following Mar 20, fans can catch music light shows at Dongdaemun Design Plaza till Apr 12, as well as at Banpodaegyo Bridge Moonlight Rainbow Fountain on Mar 21 and 22 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.
A stamp rally will also take place around Seoul from Mar 20 to Apr 19, where ARMYs with valid Weverse accounts can complete missions at various locations to collect stamps. Collect five and earn the Seoul Special badge. The first 10,000 fans who clear the ARMY Madang stage will get a trial version of the BTS digital membership.
For ARMYs looking to purchase merchandise, a series of pop-up stores are opening in Seoul from Mar 20 to Apr 12 at Hybe's Yongsan headquarters and at Shinsegae Department Store’s main branch.
Items include official Arirang merchandise including apparel and traditional Korean items, as well as five items in BTS’ collaboration with National Museum Foundation of Korea’s cultural goods brand Mu:ds.
Many other on-ground promotions await fans across Seoul, from hidden photo spots around the city with Photoism, a popular Korean self-photo studio chain in Seoul, to BTS-themed menus at cafes and restaurants.
Travellers flying into Seoul for BTS’ highly-awaited return can also stay at hotels collaborating with BTS for special F&B programmes in their restaurants, including JW Marriott Hotel Seoul and The Westin Seoul Parnas.
Travellers can also use applications like the K.Ride app or Kakao T to travel to every BTS City location within Seoul with ease and comfort using a special discount code.
More detailed information for each highlight of the BTS City can be found on BTS’ official Weverse page.