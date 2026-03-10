Seoul activates large-scale security plan for BTS comeback concert, sparks mixed reactions

On the concert day itself, disaster alerts in Korean and English will be issued to provide traffic and safety updates. The 120 Dasan Call Centre will also expand its multilingual operation services – including English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese and Mongolian – in case of emergencies. Around the venue, 70 tour guides will staff mobile information booths, while approximately 600 volunteers will also be deployed to guide international fans.

“It is important to provide clear information for fans visiting from overseas,” Oh said, as reported by Allkpop. “We should encourage them to download necessary information in advance and place multilingual guidance staff at key locations so that fans can leave with positive memories.”

He added: “We will minimise disruptions to citizens’ daily lives while operating a three-dimensional safety management system to ensure visitors can enjoy the event safely. Our mission ends only when the last attendee returns home safely.”

While many ARMYs on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have expressed awe at the scale of preparations ahead of the group’s return, news platform Koreaboo reported that some Korean netizens on Theqoo, a popular online forum often compared to Reddit, criticised the measures.

According to translations compiled by Koreaboo, some users described the security response as “going overboard” and sarcastically likened it to preparing for a “disaster”. One commenter wrote that the scale of the operation was “a waste of tax money and administrative resources”.

BTS The Comeback Live Arirang will stream on Netflix at 8pm KST on Mar 21 (7pm Singapore time).