HTB for BTS: Why more fans in Singapore are using Help-To-Buy services for concert tickets

Picture this: It’s ticketing day for your favourite music act’s concert. Your eyes are glued to the screen displaying your virtual queue number. More than an hour has passed, but the five-digit figure has barely budged. Still, you refuse to look away or even switch tabs.

“It’ll be my turn soon,” you tell yourself, trying to quell your anxiety.

Another hour passes and you finally make it to the seat selection page, only to be greeted by a new problem. The VIP tickets you’ve been aiming for are gone, leaving only lower-tier seats. You want to scream, but there’s no time for that. You now have to make a split-second decision: Refresh the page and hope better seats appear, or settle for what’s left.

“It’s better than not attending,” you say, convincing yourself to take the latter option.

The website then brings you to the payment page.

It loads. And loads. And loads. Three agonising minutes later, you’re summoning every bit of willpower not to hit refresh.

Just as you’re about to give up, the page finally changes – only to inform you that you’ve been kicked out and placed back in the virtual queue.

Ticketing hell starts again.

Congratulations, you’ve just experienced one of the many reasons why an increasing number of fans are turning to Help-To-Buy (HTB) services.