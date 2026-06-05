HTB for BTS: Why more fans in Singapore are using Help-To-Buy services for concert tickets
Help-To-Buy (HTB) services have become a booming business in the ticketing space. With sales for K-pop superstars BTS’ upcoming Singapore shows in full swing, CNA Lifestyle spoke to fans who regularly use these services, and a provider to understand why demand is soaring.
Picture this: It’s ticketing day for your favourite music act’s concert. Your eyes are glued to the screen displaying your virtual queue number. More than an hour has passed, but the five-digit figure has barely budged. Still, you refuse to look away or even switch tabs.
“It’ll be my turn soon,” you tell yourself, trying to quell your anxiety.
Another hour passes and you finally make it to the seat selection page, only to be greeted by a new problem. The VIP tickets you’ve been aiming for are gone, leaving only lower-tier seats. You want to scream, but there’s no time for that. You now have to make a split-second decision: Refresh the page and hope better seats appear, or settle for what’s left.
“It’s better than not attending,” you say, convincing yourself to take the latter option.
The website then brings you to the payment page.
It loads. And loads. And loads. Three agonising minutes later, you’re summoning every bit of willpower not to hit refresh.
Just as you’re about to give up, the page finally changes – only to inform you that you’ve been kicked out and placed back in the virtual queue.
Ticketing hell starts again.
Congratulations, you’ve just experienced one of the many reasons why an increasing number of fans are turning to Help-To-Buy (HTB) services.
WHAT ARE HELP-TO-BUY (HTB) SERVICES?
The simplest way to think of HTB services is as personal shoppers for concert tickets. Once a concert is announced, these providers will indicate through their respective channels if they’re accepting HTB orders, along with the fees they charge.
Prices will depend on the popularity of the artiste and the category of seats requested. One fan told CNA Lifestyle that she was quoted more than S$900 for a VIP ticket through an HTB service for K-pop superstars BTS’ upcoming Arirang concert in Singapore.
For most customers, however, the appeal lies in the convenience. Once payment has been made, there is little left to do but wait for updates. No joining virtual queues, no endlessly refreshing pages and no scrambling for seats when it’s finally their turn.
If the HTB provider is unable to secure the requested tickets, the customer is typically refunded in full.
WHY HAVE HTB SERVICES BECOME SO POPULAR?
HTB services are by no means a new phenomenon. In 2024, CNA Lifestyle spoke with a few providers at length about the ins-and-outs of the space.
Two years later, demand for HTB services has exploded, especially for big events like the BTS concert.
Angelina (not her real name), who has been a K-pop fan for over 10 years, noted that just three to four years ago, the usage of both HTB and bot services was mostly to secure tickets for concerts in South Korea and was seen as an “if you know, you know” thing.
“But ever since the Taylor Swift concert in Singapore, local HTB services have increased significantly and lowered the barrier of entry to (get) such services because you simply had to text them your details and PayNow them after,” said Angelina, who uses them about seven to eight times a year.
For many regular HTB customers CNA Lifestyle spoke to, the decision to use these services stems from a desire to secure better seats, particularly amid growing competition for concert tickets.
In fact, one fan, who wanted to go by Yi Guan Ng, revealed that she “used to be quite anti-HTB” until she started seeing success stories from friends who’ve used it.
“I guess my mindset had a shift where it’s like: ‘If I can’t get good tickets organically and I have the means to pay for better ones, why not?’” said Ng.
Since using HTB services, Ng admitted that she has managed to get “better tickets, including VIP and good rows for Cat 1”.
That being said, results aren’t always a quick guarantee.
For the BTS Arirang concert in Singapore, Ng enlisted two HTB providers to secure tickets for three of the four show dates, spending around S$2,400. One provider has yet to secure the requested VIP tickets but will continue attempting to do so during general sales.
The other, which was tasked with obtaining Cat 1 tickets, is expected to provide an update once all sales are completed.
Speaking with CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson for HTB provider Pixietix revealed that registrations for the BTS concert drew more than 500 responses within a minute of opening, “which gives a sense of just how competitive demand has become”.
“One thing that really highlighted the level of demand was seeing people pay third-party form-filling services just to submit our Google form as quickly as possible,” added the spokesperson.
For Pixietix, their clientele typically falls within two groups.
“The first group consists of individuals who may simply not have the time or flexibility to participate in ticketing themselves,” said the spokesperson.
“Many people have experienced trying to secure tickets while at work or managing other commitments, and for some, it can be difficult to dedicate the time and attention needed during a competitive sale. Ticket purchasing can be time-consuming and unpredictable, which is not always practical for everyone.”
The second group, Pixietix said, are those who “may not be familiar with the ticketing process”.
“Ticketing often requires a level of preparation and understanding, and some customers choose to rely on our team’s experience to help navigate the process more effectively. While it is certainly possible to learn and purchase tickets independently, many customers feel that the coordinated effort of an experienced team provides an advantage compared to managing the process alone,” explained the spokesperson.
SHOULD YOU USE AN HTB SERVICE?
The widespread use of HTB services begs the question: If everyone is using it, then are you really at an advantage?
And, if you aren’t using an HTB service at this point, are you putting yourself at a further disadvantage?
Surprisingly, for BTS’ Arirang concert in Singapore, many fans CNA Lifestyle spoke to – including regular users of HTB services – said they were able to easily secure tickets through official channels.
One fan even managed to snag two VIP tickets in the front row of a section within 10 minutes of sales opening, while Ng and Angelina were able to purchase lower-tier tickets organically.
Both Ng and Angelina attribute this ease to Ticketmaster’s new Smart Queue system, which the company describes as “a way to keep things fair, secure and smooth for every fan”.
Under the Smart Queue system, fans can join a virtual waiting room 15 to 30 minutes before ticket sales begin. When sales open, they are assigned random positions in the queue. The system also utilises security measures to detect bots and manage heavy traffic during high-demand sales like the BTS concert.
Angelina added: “In fact, my friends were able to secure VIP by themselves. So I believe that the old-fashioned ticketing system still has its merits and that it is still possible to buy tickets.”
RISKS OF USING AN HTB SERVICE
Then there’s the elephant in the room: Just how legal are HTB services?
Different HTB providers use different methods to secure tickets for customers. Some deploy teams of staff to manually join virtual queues and make purchases, while others rely on tools such as scripts and browser extensions to improve their chances of success – a practice that sits in a grey area.
A large number of ticketing platforms, in and out of Singapore, expressly prohibit the use of macro tools and bots, warning users that their tickets will be voided if they are caught.
Ahead of the presale session for the Arirang concert, the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and Ticketmaster released advisories warning customers to watch out for scam listings, adding that those who are found to have used resale tickets will be turned away from the concert with no refund.
Nonetheless, HTB service customers remain undeterred, cognisant of the risks involved.
Angelina, for instance, shared that her Tixcraft (a ticketing platform in Taiwan) account was recently restricted after she used an HTB service to purchase tickets for a K-pop concert last year.
“This was a system-wide restriction and I noticed many other K-pop fans who used HTB or bot services got their account restricted. Some even shared that they never used a bot,” said Angelina.
“So if the ticketing system detects an IP address change, it’s possible for your own account to be at risk. But I was well aware of this risk, so I accepted it.”
IS IT FAIR TO USE HTB SERVICES?
While many fans are hopping onto the HTB bandwagon, others criticise its use on ethical grounds. Some fans have even recently resorted to reporting resellers and HTB providers on platforms like X and Carousell.
According to the Pixietix spokesperson, while “it is fair to acknowledge that ticket buying has become increasingly competitive”, it would be “unfair to attribute this trend solely, or even primarily, to the rise of HTB services”.
He cited “broader factors that have significantly changed the ticketing landscape”.
“In the past, ticket sales often involved physical queuing at locations such as SingPost outlets, where people would queue in person or even use camping services to secure a place. As ticketing has shifted almost entirely online, competition has become more concentrated and immediate,” he said.
“In addition, Singapore has increasingly become a major concert and tourism hub, attracting fans not only locally but also from across Southeast Asia and the wider region. This larger pool of buyers naturally increases competition for a limited number of tickets.”
As such, HTB services are responding to an already competitive environment rather than creating it, he said.
“The underlying issue remains the imbalance between overwhelming demand and limited ticket supply for major events. We believe our role is to help genuine fans navigate that reality more effectively.”
As Yi Guan Ng puts it: “If you had the money to do it, you would also secure a ticket for yourself.”
WHAT CHANGES WOULD FANS LIKE TO SEE?
HTB users that CNA Lifestyle spoke to said that they will continue using such services in the future, with Angelina noting that it has “become the norm”.
“I don’t join the norm, I’ll lose out, unfortunately,” said Angelina.
Nonetheless, she suggested initiatives for companies to adopt to help level the playing field.
One method is the ticket lottery system, widely used for concerts in Japan and some in South Korea. Fans enter a random ballot for the opportunity to purchase tickets, with seats usually assigned automatically rather than selected by the buyer.
Another is to make authentication more difficult.
“In Taiwan and Thailand, you sometimes have to answer a question about the group you are ticketing for to be able to even enter the site, which I think is quite a smart way of stopping bots,” recalled Angelina.
Ng declared: “Till the day comes where there’s a foolproof system for ticketing, it’s likely I’ll continue using HTB services on a case-by-case basis.”