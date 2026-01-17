Skills or storytelling? Why the finale of Culinary Class Wars Season 2 feels so unsatisfying

There is something un-gratifying about the way Netflix's Culinary Class Wars Season 2 ended, not because the winner was undeserving, but because the ending felt less like a tidy seal on a season-long argument about skill and access, and more like the distinct feeling that dessert had been skipped in favour of a well-meaning lecture about moderation.

It wasn’t that Choi Kang-rok did not deserve his victory over Culinary Monster Lee Ha-song – far from it.

In a finale where contestants were challenged to cook “just one dish for myself”, he made a sesame tofu soup featuring ingredients he liked and turned the act itself into a reflection on imposter syndrome, a meditation on identity and self-care and, most importantly for the producers, a heartfelt paean of praise to all cooks everywhere who prepare food in service to others and never for themselves.