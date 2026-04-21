Enhypen member Jay calls out fans during birthday livestream over comments about Heeseung's departure
During a livestream for his birthday on Monday (Apr 20), Jay of K-pop boy group Enhypen called out some fans who were spamming comments related to former member Heeseung's departure.
A birthday livestream for Enhypen member Jay took an unexpected turn on Monday (Apr 20) after the 24-year-old told off certain fans who had been spamming comments related to former groupmate Heeseung's departure.
Since Heeseung's departure in March to pursue a solo career, Enhypen's fandom has been divided into two major factions: Those who support Enhypen as a group of seven and are demanding Heeseung's return, and those who support the remaining Enhypen members as a group of six.
Speaking in English, the American-born singer-rapper said: “Some of you guys, you don't actually care about the situation going on, right?”
Pausing as if to gather his thoughts, Jay continued, “Some of you keep saying things like ‘6,’ ‘7,’ or ‘Enhypen is what?’,” referencing the flood of comments left by some fans during the livestream.
Jay said that while he doesn't care and is “okay”, he urged fans not to leave such comments towards the other members of Enhypen, “especially on their birthdays”.
“I really don't want them to feel bad on their birthday,” said Jay.
Following the livestream, many Enhypen fans are calling for an end to the infighting and to respect Enhypen by not bothering them about Heeseung's departure.
One fan wrote: “If this doesn’t stop the whole 'Enhypen is 7', 'Enhypen is 6' stuff, then I don’t know what will. Y'all clearly don’t care about these boys and it shows every day. Like he said, Enhypen is Enhypen. Heeseung is a soloist now and y'all have no choice but to respect that.”
Enhypen is set to embark on a new world tour, titled Blood Saga, beginning May 1 in South Korea. The Singapore show will take place on Mar 14, 2027.
Heeseung, on the other hand, recently announced that he will be performing under the stage name, Evan.
“Evan is a name I’ve cherished since childhood, one that holds many of my most precious memories,” he said in a statement at the time. “Through this name, I hope to reach fans with music that fully expresses my most honest and natural self.”