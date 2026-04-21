Enhypen member Jay calls out fans during birthday livestream over comments about Heeseung's departure

A birthday livestream for Enhypen member Jay took an unexpected turn on Monday (Apr 20) after the 24-year-old told off certain fans who had been spamming comments related to former groupmate Heeseung's departure.

Since Heeseung's departure in March to pursue a solo career, Enhypen's fandom has been divided into two major factions: Those who support Enhypen as a group of seven and are demanding Heeseung's return, and those who support the remaining Enhypen members as a group of six.

Speaking in English, the American-born singer-rapper said: “Some of you guys, you don't actually care about the situation going on, right?”

Pausing as if to gather his thoughts, Jay continued, “Some of you keep saying things like ‘6,’ ‘7,’ or ‘Enhypen is what?’,” referencing the flood of comments left by some fans during the livestream.

Jay said that while he doesn't care and is “okay”, he urged fans not to leave such comments towards the other members of Enhypen, “especially on their birthdays”.

“I really don't want them to feel bad on their birthday,” said Jay.