K-pop group EXO adds second Singapore show in July
Tickets for the newly-announced Jul 24 show will go on sale on Wednesday (Apr 22) from 12pm on Ticketmaster.
After almost seven years, K-pop powerhouse EXO is performing in Singapore in July 2026. Due to high demand during the ticket presales, a second show has been added, which will take place on Jul 24.
Tickets for the additional show will go on sale on Wednesday (Apr 22) from 12pm on Ticketmaster.
The K-pop stars will now be performing two shows in Singapore – on Jul 24 and 26 – at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The new show was announced on Live Nation’s Instagram on Tuesday after it shared that its presale for the original Jul 26 date sold out within hours.
Limited tickets remain for Jul 26 ahead of the general sale beginning on Wednesday.
Ticket prices range from S$248 for a restricted view seat to S$416 for a VIP seat that also comes with newly-announced event collectables, which are premium post-event souvenirs available only at the time of ticket sales.
Fans who would like to purchase these souvenirs with their ticket can select the ‘Event Collectable’ option at checkout.
EXO’s label, entertainment giant SM Entertainment, also announced the SM Global Package for the group’s concert in Singapore.
This is an all-in-one travel and concert package by the label for international fans to attend the show. The package usually includes guaranteed concert tickets, hotel accommodation, transportation to and from the venue, exclusive merchandise and more. It will be made available on their website from 1pm SGT on Wednesday.
Participating in the EXO Planet #6 – EXhOrizon tour will be Suho, Chanyeol, DO, Kai and Sehun.
The tour will bring them to cities like Ho Chi Minh City, Nagoya, Taipei, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and more.
EXO released their eighth full-length album, Reverxe, on Jan 19.