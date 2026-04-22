K-pop group EXO adds second Singapore show in July

The new show was announced on Live Nation’s Instagram on Tuesday after it shared that its presale for the original Jul 26 date sold out within hours.

Limited tickets remain for Jul 26 ahead of the general sale beginning on Wednesday.

Ticket prices range from S$248 for a restricted view seat to S$416 for a VIP seat that also comes with newly-announced event collectables, which are premium post-event souvenirs available only at the time of ticket sales.

Fans who would like to purchase these souvenirs with their ticket can select the ‘Event Collectable’ option at checkout.

EXO’s label, entertainment giant SM Entertainment, also announced the SM Global Package for the group’s concert in Singapore.

This is an all-in-one travel and concert package by the label for international fans to attend the show. The package usually includes guaranteed concert tickets, hotel accommodation, transportation to and from the venue, exclusive merchandise and more. It will be made available on their website from 1pm SGT on Wednesday.