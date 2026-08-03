Girls' Generation member Yuri to leave longtime agency SM Entertainment after 19 years

Girls' Generation member Yuri, 36, is set to leave her longtime agency SM Entertainment, with her contract ending on Aug 31. The announcement was made by SM Entertainment on fan platform Weverse on Friday (Jul 31).

The agency said that following "extensive discussions" with Yuri, the two parties "mutually agreed to conclude [their] 19-year partnership".

SM Entertainment proceeded to thank Yuri, saying: "Since Kwon Yuri (Yuri's full name) debuted as a member of Girls' Generation in 2007, she has helped lead the global K-pop wave and grow the group into one that represents its generation. It has also been a privilege for SM Entertainment to be by her side throughout her journey as she established herself as a successful actress. Being part of every step of that journey has been truly meaningful for us."

The agency also clarified that Yuri will continue being a member of Girls' Generation.

"We sincerely support Kwon Yuri as she embarks on this new chapter of her career," added SM Entertainment.